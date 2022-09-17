Mathura: Police on Friday arrested a woman and her paramour for allegedly murdering her husband in April this year. The deceased identified as Manvendra, son of Subedar Singh, a resident of Selkheda village under Baldev police station area of Mathura in UP, was found unconscious on his bed on the night of April 9, 2022 days after his marriage on March 26 this year.

Manvendras' wife had told the family that he was electrocuted. However, police nabbed Manvendra's wife and her paramour Atendra on the basis of call recordings on the deceased's cellphone. The family of the deceased said that after Manvendra's death, there were constant calls from some unknown number on his phone, due to which Subedar Singh got upset.

About 15 days after the incident, Manvendra's wife went to her maternal home. On September 3, 2022, Manu, Subedar Singh's grandson, took out Manvendra's phone from the box and came across some suspicious call recordings, which shocked the family. In the call recordings, Manvendra's wife was telling someone that she had electrocuted him for 10 minutes “as per your instructions” asking the male caller on the other side whether Manvendra was sure to die from the electricity.

The caller on the other side told her that the electricity would kill him for sure. The relatives reached the police with the audio clip after which the police launched an investigation. In the meantime, Manvendra's wife had eloped with her paramour Atendra. The police laid a trap and arrested the two. Manvendra's wife told police during the interrogation that she first made her husband unconscious by feeding him intoxicants and then killed him by electrocuting him in a state of unconsciousness.