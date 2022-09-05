Mumbai: The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry, who died in road accident on Sunday, will be performed on Tuesday at 10 am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.

Earlier, the doctor who attended to Cyrus Mistry after he was brought to a government hospital in Kasa following a road accident on Sunday said that Mistry suffered a severe head injury after his car rammed into a divider adding that he was brought dead to the hospital.

According to police Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai when he was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Out of the four passengers traveling in the car, two including the former Tata Sons chairman died. "At first, two patients were brought which included Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha Pandol. Both of them were brought dead. The locals who brought them told us that Cyrus Mistry had died on the spot. Jahangir Dinsha Pandol was alive on the spot, however, he died during the transit. We declared him dead around 5 pm" the doctor told the media.

"After 10 minutes, the second ambulance came carrying the other two patients. Both had injuries. Both of them were given first aid treatment and shifted to a higher centre. Their relatives shifted them to Rainbow hospital, from where they were airlifted to Mumbai," he added. (with Agency inputs)