Gurugram: Gau Rakshaks chased cow smugglers riding in a truck with flat tires for 22 kilometers across the city on Saturday. During the chase, the smugglers threw the cows down from the moving vehicle while Gau Rakshaks fired shots.

Eventually, after a 22 km chase, five cow smugglers were caught near Ghamdoj toll plaza on Sohna road. According to the sources, when the truck entered Gurugram from the Delhi border, the Gau Rakshaks immediately followed the cow smugglers.

Gau Rakshaks fired at Cow smugglers for 22 km, five smugglers arrested in Haryana

Gau Rakshaks shot at the tire of the truck of the cow smugglers. Consequently, the cow smugglers threw the cows on the road from the moving vehicle itself.

Meanwhile, illegal firearms and bullets were also recovered from the vehicle. On being informed, a team from Bhondsi police station reached the spot and arrested five cow smugglers. However, the Haryana government has made strict laws against cow smuggling and the Gau Seva Commission.

Rajiv Deshwala, DGP Crime, Gurugram, informed that they arrested five smugglers, three are in police custody and two are in hospital custody. The police said that they recovered illegal firearms from the vehicle.

The police have lodged an FIR against the accused under Section 13(2) of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

