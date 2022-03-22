New Delhi: The Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country has relatively slowed down as the majority of the targeted beneficiaries have been covered, the Union Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. It further stated that 99.5 per cent of those aged 15 years and above have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 80.6 per cent have received the second dose.

Asked whether hospitals across the country have stocks of Covid-19 vaccines which have expiry dates in the near future, Union Minister of State (MoS), Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar stated in a written reply that the Union Government has been monitoring the stock of vaccines and its use in the States and Union Territories to ensure maximum utilization and minimum wastage.

The MoS further stated that the States have adequate stock of vaccines to provide to the remaining eligible beneficiaries with the first, second and precautionary doses. "The COVID-19 vaccine stock, which has not been utilised and nearing expiry, is usually taken up for redistribution by the respective state government for their timely utilisation.

States and UTs have also been advised to review programme coverage and vaccine wastage on a daily basis and redistribute the vaccine stock, if required, for their optimal utilisation even from private hospitals," she stated. The Minister also said that the Union Government has expanded the precaution dose to all beneficiaries aged 60 years and above regardless of whether they have any comorbidities or not.

Also read: Over 23,000 children aged 12-14 years received first dose of Corbevax vaccine