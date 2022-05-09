Anekal (Bengaluru): A forensic expert from Karnataka has developed a breakthrough technique that could preserve a human body for posterity without any further intervention. What is being considered a big step forward that has the potential to attract people in droves to museums of the future where such bodies may be preserved. The Bengaluru-based forensic expert Dr Dinesh Rao’s technique is a simple two-hour process that promises to preserve human bodies without decay or decomposition.

The bodies are kept in such a way that their corpses do not rot or smell. Dr Rao has shown that practically by keeping four corpses in one place. He has achieved this breakthrough by displaying the corpses of an infant and three other persons at Oxford Medical College in Anekal taluk of Karnataka. "I have kept these corpses at normal temperatures for years. Nothing happened to the bodies. There is no smell. The chemicals and the methodology, which I have used, completely stopped the smell. Chemicals have worked so well, even I was stunned," Dr Dinesh Rao said.