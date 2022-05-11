Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Raghuraj Singh who was in Mathura on Tuesday, speaking to reporters said, "Govardhan Maharaj Ji (read Lord Krishna) is our savior. The Lord had given His message to rule the world from this pious land of Mathura where He was born. We are fortunate that we took birth in India especially Mathura from where Lord Krishna propagated the message of ruling the universe."

"The land of Mathura is supreme where Lord Krishna was born. I am also fortunate for being a particle of this sacred land. Those who take birth in India, especially Uttar Pradesh, are fortunate enough that they belonged to the supreme land, which is heaven. Africa is hell and the United States is the Paatal Lok (a world underneath the planet earth," said Singh.