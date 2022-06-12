New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday due to Covid-19 related issues.

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes. Owing to Covid-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

The Congress president was diagnosed with Covid-19 10 days ago. At the time, Surjewala said she had developed a mild fever, and some other symptoms, and had isolated herself. Doctors attending to her said the politician’s medical parameters were stable.