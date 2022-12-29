Congress leader Salman Khurshid speaking at a private event in Mathura

Mathura: Congress leader Salman Khurshid, while speaking in Mathura on Thursday said that it is up to the people of Mathura to take a decision on the Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah issue. He was speaking during an event held at a private hotel in Mathura. "The matter is in court, so I will not comment on it. All I know is people of Mathura also want harmony. And what they want should happen," he said.

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Khurshid said that it is imperative for the people of India to keep the country intact and Rahul Gandhi is trying to do that through Bharat Jodo Yatra. When asked what he thinks about the BJP's allegations about the yatra being aimed at joining the 'broken Congress', Khurshid said that the initiative is solely focused on joining the nation.

Also read: Mid-air brawl aboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight, video goes viral

"Rahul Gandhi had initiated this Yatra to save the country from getting disintegrated. He has been walking 2800 km for that. Many people who are not from Congress had also joined this Yatra because they recognize the spirit of its intentions," Khurshid said. "And even if it is an attempt to join a broken party, what's the harm in that? What's wrong with trying to mend something that's broken? This is the Yatra of the people and it intends to join people, organizations and states together," he added.

Speaking about his beliefs in lord Ram, Khurshid said that he believes that all religions have just one god. Asked if he would visit the Ramjanmabhoomi to offer prayers to Lord Ram, he said that none of the leaders in power in the state have ever tried to approach or invite the leaders of the opposition to the temple. "I have no problem with the temple or Lord Ram. When Supreme Court gave this decision, we happily accepted it. If it is God's house, its door should always be open for everyone," Khurshid added.