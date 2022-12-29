New Delhi: A video has gone viral in which several passengers were involved in a brawl inside a flight from Bangkok to Kolkata. The scuffle broke out onboard a Thai Smile Airways plane on Monday.

In the video clip of the mid-air fight, which was shared widely on social media on Wednesday, a man can be seen being slapped by a few co-passengers multiple times. The video shows two passengers in a heated argument while a flight attendant tries to defuse the situation. The altercation between the two later turned into an ugly fight.

A passenger of the Kolkata-bound flight said that the incident happened on December 26 just before the plane was taxiing to the runway for take off. In the video clip, two passengers can be seen arguing and one of them can be heard saying "put your hands down" and then started hitting the other person. A few other co-passengers also got involved in the fight as they tried to stop the two.

The passenger, who was travelling to Kolkata, along with his mother, told PTI that he was worried about his mother who was sitting near the seat where the incident happened. According to the passenger, a native of Kolkata, the reason for the scuffle was not clear. Thai Smile Airways has not issued any statement on the incident so far.