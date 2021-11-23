New Delhi: Congress leader Kirti Azad will join Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday at 5 pm in New Delhi, according to sources. It may be recalled that on December 23, 2015, he was suspended from BJP for targeting Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged misdeeds and graft in Delhi and District Cricket Association. In 2018, he joined Congress.

Cricketer-turned-politician Azad was elected to the Lok Sabha thrice from Darbhanga in Bihar. He had fought the 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket. He was a part of the World Cup-winning Indian team in 1983. The development comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, who is slated to be in Delhi till November 25.

Mamata's visit to Delhi is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on November 29. She will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss issues pertaining to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the development of the state during her visit to Delhi.

She had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the West Bengal Assembly polls. During her last visit to Delhi, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

