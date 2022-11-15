Lucknow: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid expressed concern over the spread of hatred in the name of religion and the problems of Muslims in the country. He said that before the government brings a uniform civil code, there is a need to make Indian citizens ideal citizens. While talking to the media, Khurshid said, "The most effective answer to the hatred spread across the country in the name of religion is that we live together with love and mutual brotherhood."

Before bringing uniform civil code, we need to make Indian citizens, ideal citizens: Salman Khurshid

He further said, "An organisation called Indian Muslim for Civil Rights has been formed in which the eminent and political leaders of the country have been given the responsibility. Through this organisation, not only the political problems of Muslims will be solved but also their individual and overall problems will be addressed seriously." "It is a step forward and all the country's Muslims should support it. It is not a political platform but has been created for the nation's welfare. Two meetings have been held in this regard so far. The upcoming meeting will be held in Bengaluru," he said.