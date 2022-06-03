Chandigarh (Punjab): Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district, days after the Punjabi singer was shot dead. Mann reached the Moosa village to express his condolences to the bereaved family, while heavy police security has been deployed outside Moosewaala's residence.

Several locals had earlier staged a protest against the Punjab police in Mansa for allegedly stopping them from entering the Moosa village, as the villagers reportedly wanted to protest Bhagwant Mann's visit there. The officials had reportedly deployed heavy security ahead of the Chief Minister's visit. However, the police stated that no one was being stopped from entering the village.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gurpreet Singh, who reached Moosewala's house ahead of Mann's visit, also faced protests and had to return. The protesters also raised slogans against the state government. "Our cars are being stopped from entering the village. Our relatives' vehicles are not being allowed to enter," a villager claimed. Senior officials of the administration and the police reached the spot of protest to pacify the situation. The AAP had drawn criticism as no MLA or minister had visited the family or attended the rapper’s cremation on Wednesday.

However, on Thursday, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema was the first AAP leader to meet Moosewala’s father, a day after the slain Punjabi singer’s cremation. His visit was followed by another AAP leader Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh, who also had to go back owing to the villagers' protests. AAP, on the other hand, has accused the opposition political outfits of playing "dirty politics" over the death of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The AAP government since then has been under fire from the opposition parties too over the pruning of security cover of 424 people, and then allegedly making the list of protectees public. The state government also drew a lot of flak from Moosewaala's fans across the country for not being able to provide him with competent security. The villagers, therefore presumably angry at the CM, had blocked the way to Mossewaala's house ahead of Mann's visit.