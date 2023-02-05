Raigarh: To promote 'Millet Mission' in the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel flagged off the state's first mobile millet cafe 'Millet on Wheels' on Saturday at Kharsia in Raigarh district. Higher Education Minister Umesh Nandkumar Patel and Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu were also present on the occasion.

The CM was on the Kharsia tour and visited Sadguru Kabir Saheb located at Panthashree Huzur Mukundamaninam Saheb Satsang Bhavan here. During the launch of the mobile cafe, Baghel said the initiative will help increase awareness about the consumption of millets. An initiative of the Raigarh district administration, 'Millets on Wheels' cafe will be solely run by a women's team.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM extended his best wishes to Anubhav women's group for spearheading the cafe. The outlet will serve dishes like ragi cheela, dosa, millets paratha, idli, millets Manchurian, pizza, Kodo ki biryani and cookies.

To encourage the production and consumption of coarse grains, the Central government has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. In a boost to the mission, the state government is also procuring the food grains by offering support price. The biggest processing plant of millets has been set up at Nathia-Navagaon in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. In addition, more such millet processing plants will be established in the rural industrial parks.

