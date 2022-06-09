Tirupati: Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana on Thursday inaugurated two special courts set up to hear red sandalwood smuggling cases. The courts are located in the TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) Complex near the All India Radio office in the city. After the inauguration, Justice Ramana left for the Senate Hall of SV University. There he attended a conference with district judges. Afterward, he presented the awards at an event organized as part of the NTR centenary celebrations.

Speaking about Telugu cinema legend and subsequent Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), Ramana said that the 3 letters, NTR, "Have given unprecedented power to the Telugu nation." He praised NTR as a person who 'knew the nerve of people'. He participated in the inaugural function of the NTR Centenary celebrations at the Tirupati Sri Venkateswara University Auditorium.

In this context, Ramana also noted that he would "write a book on NTR after retirement". "There is ambiguity on what to say about NTR. NTR said the party is set up for public service, not for profit. He started the party and came to power with tireless efforts" Ramana noted, referring to the foundation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

