Raipur: A maiden three-day All India Coordination meeting of office bearers of various organizations inspired by the RSS is all set to be held from Saturday, September 10 in Raipur. BJP national President JP Nadda and organization chief BL Santosh are scheduled to attend the meeting. Before the annual coordination meeting, RSS chief Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah general secretary Hosabale discussed preparations for the meeting with Sangh functionaries at Jainam Manas Bhawan in Raipur on Wednesday.

The preparatory meetings will continue till September 9 and on the same day, RSS's Akhil Bharatiya spokesman Sunil Ambekar will brief the media about the three-day coordination meeting. Bhagwat reached Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday and will stay in Raipur for the next 7 days. This is the first time that all India coordination meeting of RSS-affiliated bodies is being held in Chhattisgarh, where assembly elections are to be held next year.

An RSS leader said that in the coordination meeting, activities of the organizations will be discussed threadbare even as matters related to the environment, family awareness and social harmony, education, economy, social and national security will also be discussed. A total of 250 leaders from the RSS and the BJP will attend the meeting of the coordination committee.