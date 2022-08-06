New Delhi: Being aware of the increasing number of human trafficking cases across the country, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked States and UTs to organize a state-level conference on human trafficking. In a recent communication with the States and UTs, the Home Ministry said that strengthening cooperation and establishing inter-State channels of communication between the States and with neighboring countries, etc can be an effective tool in countering trafficking.

"Victims of trafficking often endure extreme hardship-physical violence, sexual abuse, harassment, threat, and coercion are some common experiences of trafficking persons. Some victims lose their lives at the hands of ruthless traffickers who exploit their vulnerabilities. The complex nature of human trafficking calls for a multidimensional strategy in tackling it at the domestic, regional, and international level," the MHA said.

It is said that the result of globalization has increased the movement of people in search of better opportunities which often makes victims of trafficking and leads to their exploitation by unscrupulous elements. "Such exploitation can be in several forms such as forced labor, prostitution, forced marriages, domestic servitude, begging, organ trade, drug couriers, arms smuggling, etc," the MHA said.

The MHA said that it will provide financial support up to Rs 2 lakh for holding such State level conferences in States. The MHA also issued guidelines to organize judicial colloquium to sensitize and update the judicial officers on wide-ranging issues relating to trafficking.

"Judges of high courts and session courts along with public prosecutors may participate along with district nodal police officers for human trafficking of the concerned States. Judicial Academy may invite prominent civil society organizations working in the field of human trafficking to make it more productive and result-oriented," the MHA said.