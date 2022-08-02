Mumbai: Police nabbed two women, residents of the Worli and Govandi area, for allegedly selling a 15-day-old girlchild on Tuesday. The two arrested women were trying to sell the girlchild for Rs 4.5 lakh without legal formalities to a couple who enquired to adopt a child a few months back. The couple informed the office of the Women and Child Welfare Commissioner in Pune after they suspected the two women.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the women sent messages to the couple from Mumbai. The city's social services department was alerted for further investigation. The accused invited the couple to meet them at a nursing home in Sion Koliwada for the deal while a team of police visited the accused and pretended to be the couple they were dealing with. The accused demanded Rs 4.5 lakh and claimed that they would pay four lakh to the biological parents of the girlchild from Delhi and they will keep Rs 50,000 for themselves.