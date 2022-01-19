New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday via video conferencing. As per highly placed sources, the CCEA meeting will be held at 10 am and the Union Cabinet meeting is scheduled at 10.05 am.

The Union Cabinet, last week, had approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Nepal for the construction of a bridge over Mahakali River at Dharchula (India)- Dharchula (Nepal). It had also approved the signing of the MoU between India and Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management.

Besides, the Union Cabinet had also approved the signing of the Agreement between India and Spain on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters. Meanwhile, the CCEA had approved a scheme on Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II for Intra-State Transmission System (InSTS) last week, which will help in achieving the target of 450 GW installed renewal energy capacity by 2030.

