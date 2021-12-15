New Delhi: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today cleared budget of Rs 93,068 crore for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana in the next five years. It includes central assistance of Rs 37,454 crore to States and also servicing of debt of over Rs 20,400 crore taken by the government for the completion of irrigation projects during the last five years.

Under the projects cleared today, two dams will be built in hilly states that will improve drinking and irrigation water supply not only in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh where these dams will be built, but they will also benefit farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The schemes cleared include the central funding of 90% of water component for two national projects - Renukaji Dam Project in Himachal Prades which will be built on Giri river and Lakhwar Multipurpose Project in Uttarakhand.

Officials said these two projects would provide storage in Yamuna basin that would benefit five states of upper Yamuna basin such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Union territory of Delhi as it would lead to rejuvenation of Yamuna.

The government said it would benefit about 22 lakh farmers, including 2.5 lakh SC and 2 lakh ST farmers.

Lakhwar and Renuka Ji projects would be included under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) that is focused on early completion of 60 ongoing projects.

The funding approval granted by the Centre includes central support of Rs 37,454 crores to States and Rs 20,434.56 crores for the servicing of loans availed by the Government for irrigation projects under the PMKSY scheme during 2016-21.

The CCEA cleared three components for continuation during the next five years - Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP), Har Khet ko Paani (HKKP) and Watershed Development component.

Under the AIBP, the Centre provides financial assistance to States for development of irrigation projects. Under this component, the Centre is targeting the creation of irrigation potential in an area of around 13.88 lakh hectare during the next five years.

The government said in addition to fast-tracked completion of 60 ongoing projects including their 30.23 lakh hectare command area development, additional projects can also be taken up, for which it has relaxed the criteria for the projects located in tribal and drought prone areas.

Har Khet Ko Pani Scheme

Under the Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP) scheme, the government provides financial assistance for the enhancement of physical access on the farm and expansion of cultivable area under assured irrigation.

Under HKKP, surface minor irrigation and repair-renovation-restoration of water bodies component of PMKSY is targeted to provide additional 4.5 lakh hectare irrigation.

“In view of importance of rejuvenation of water bodies, the Cabinet has approved a paradigm shift in funding of their rejuvenation in both urban and rural areas, with significant expansion of their inclusion criteria, and enhancement of central assistance from 25% to 60% in general area,” said the government.

Watershed Development

The third component of PMKSY which has been approved by the CCEA for the next fiy year is Watershed Development component that targets development of rainfed areas towards soil and water conservation, regeneration of ground water, arresting runoff and promoting extension activities related to water harvesting and management.

The approved Watershed Development component of Department of Land Resources envisages completion of sanctioned projects covering 49.5 lakh hectare rainfed and degraded lands to bring additional 2.5 lakh hectare under protective irrigation, during 2021-26.

Moreover, a specific provision for development of springsheds has been included in the program this time.