CBI raids Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's brother's residence
Published on: 34 minutes ago |
Updated on: 11 minutes ago
Updated on: 11 minutes ago
New Delhi: The CBI is conducting searches at the residence of Agrasen Gehlot, brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, in a corruption case, officials said Friday. The searches are going on at other locations as well, they said. This comes after the central probe agency registered a new case of corruption.
More details are awaited. (PTI)
