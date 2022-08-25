Patna: The CBI recovered huge assets during raids on RJD leaders in Bihar on Wednesday. The RJD has alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was acting in revenge by misusing the probe agencies. However, according to sources, more than 200 land deeds have been recovered in the raids conducted on the premises of RJD leaders.

Apart from this, more than 20 kg of gold jewellery was recovered, they said. Paper of the mall being built in Gurgaon, Delhi have also been recovered from the premises of RJD's MLC Sunil Kumar Singh. Besides, a huge amount of cash was also found in the raid, said sources. The team of the Central Investigation Agency (CBI) is raiding many places in Patna, Katihar and Madhubani.

The RJD leaders on whom the CBI carried out raids include RJD MLC Sunil Singh, former RJD MLC Subodh Rai, Rajya Sabha MPs Ashfaq Karim and Fayaz Ahmed. Along with this, the CBI is also raided the Urban Cubas Mall located in Sector 71 of Gurugram. It is believed that the action will continue even further. In Madhubani, on Wednesday, the CBI team raided the residence of RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Dr Fayaz Ahmed. The CBI also raided the Urban Cubes Mall in Gurugram of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Tejashwi Yadav has a stake in this mall. CBI raids were also conducted on the premises of RJD leader and treasurer Sunil Kumar Singh. Singh is also considered close to the Lalu family. On hearing the news of the CBI's action, hundreds of Sunil Kumar's supporters reached his house and started raising slogans against the CBI.

Singh said that Rs 25,9640 has been recovered during the search by the CBI in his house. He said that the raid is being conducted in revenge since the formation of the grand alliance government after sidelining the BJP in the state. "I have doubts that such action will happen again. I was also questioned about the people meeting Tejashwi and Lalu Prasad,” he said. Singh said the CBI took the documents of the flat bought by him in 2002. Singh alleged the CBI wants to implicate Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the case.