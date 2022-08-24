Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav Wednesday came down heavily on the Modi government labelling the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax (IT) department as three jamaai (sons in-law) of the BJP, which is being sent to states where it is not in or they (BJP) are in the fear of losing.

Debating on the motion of confidence moved by the new 'Mahagathbandhan' government, Yadav accused the BJP of taking steps to wipe out socialist ideology through their attempt to break Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party. "My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I are all paying the price for our commitment to socialism. The CM and I have the same ideology. You (BJP) cannot reap what we socialists have sown," said Yadav.

Tejashwi expressed his dismay over a section of the media which was linking him to a mall that was being raided by the CBI in Gurugram. They (media outlets) should do some basic research. It (the mall) belongs to someone based in Haryana, and it was inaugurated by a BJP MP, Yadav said.

People sitting in Delhi do not understand the spirit of Bihar. Intimidation does not work here. Sending three 'jamaai' is not going to scare us. The BJP looks like a wedding procession without the groom, Tejashwi said, taking a dig at BJP's inability to decide on choosing the next leader of the Opposition.

Yadav also said that Nitish Kumar has taken a "courageous decision" and that brought a "new ray of hope" for the people of the country. BJP leaders should also remember that the CM was called a socialist by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he remarked.

"You are all scared of facing 2024 polls as the united opposition in Bihar will trounce the BJP. Hence the three 'jamaai' are being sent," he added. BJP leaders rose in protest against the repeated use of the word "jamaai". They were told by Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari that he will look into the rulebook and if the term was unparliamentary, it would be expunged.