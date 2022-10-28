Nadia: Five people were killed in a major road accident in the Krishnanagar district of West Bengal on Friday. The deceased have been identified as two children, one woman and two youths. After taking out the injured from a badly mangled car, they were shifted to a hospital under Nakashipara police station limits where doctors declared them 'brought dead', police said. The tragic incident took place some distance away from the Nakashipara Toll Plaza on the national highway (NH-34) in the Krishnanagar district of West Bengal on Friday morning. The van collided with a lorry head-on resulting in the death of five persons, police said.

It is learnt that the car was some distance away from the Toll Plaza located on the National Highway (NH-34) 34 when the truck coming from the opposite direction dashed against the car. Both vehicles were moving at a high speed leading to the accident. The rescue operation took time to start.

Some passersby and others, including policemen, retrieved the bodies from the badly mangled vehicle. The injured were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police added. According to some local people, the highway is still under construction. The accident occurred when both vehicles were on the same lane of the highway. The identity of the bodies is yet to be ascertained. Although some of the locals opined that the accidents on the highway have become a regular feature due to ongoing construction work as well as bad roads.