WB : 3 children mow down by train at Uluberia
Published on: 47 minutes ago |
Updated on: 18 minutes ago
Updated on: 18 minutes ago
Uluberia (West Bengal): In a tragic incident three children were killed after being hit by a local train at Uluberia in Howrah district on Thursday night. The shocking incident happened when three minors Aminur Molla, Jasim Molla and Sheikh Nasiruddin were hit by a running train when they were playing on the railway tracks. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.
