New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Monday formally joined the BJP and merged his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) party with the saffron party. Captain Amarinder joined BJP in the presence of union agriculture minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar, and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Former Congress leader and deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Ajaib Singh Bhatti also joined BJP on the occasion.

"Captain Amarinder Singh has been considering nation above party. Today we are proud that his party Punjab Lok Congress is merging with BJP. I welcome and congratulate him and his party officials on behalf of BJP Punjab. It is a crucial border and its security is necessary for the security of the country. Captain's thinking has always been similar to that of BJP," Tomar said.

Amarinder had dumped Congress in November last year. On Sunday evening, Amarinder left for Delhi, along with his son, daughter and some former MLAs. Meanwhile, Congress MP Deepender Hooda called Captain's move to merge party with BJP "a wrong decision".

“I believe this is a wrong decision taken by Captain Amarinder Singh. Right after the farmers’ protest, his decision of joining the BJP will not be appreciated by the people,” said Hooda. He further dismissed the speculations of a rift in his home party and said, “There is no conflict among leaders of the Haryana Congress.”