Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has congratulated five Congress leaders for quitting the party and joining the BJP. The ex-Congress leaders Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Dr. Raj Kumar Verka, Sundar Sham Arora and Kewal Singh Dhillon have joined the BJP in the biggest defection in a single day in the state.

“My best wishes to Balbir S. Sidhu, Gurpreet S. Kangar, Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Sunder Sham Arora and Kewal Singh Dhillon for taking a step in the right direction and joining the BJP,” Capt Amarinder wrote on Twitter. AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said that former Congress ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sham Sundar Arora, Raj Kumar Verka and MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon who joined BJP were accused of corruption during the tenure of Congress government.

The AAP spokesperson, taking a dig at Capt Amarinder, said that former Punjab Chief Minister during his tenure claimed to have handed over the files of several corrupt ministers to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, but “may have given the files of corrupt ministers to the BJP instead”. The AAP spokesperson lashed out at the BJP, saying that the saffron party “claims to propagate its ideology in the country but the BJP has not got any leader in Punjab other than the Congress to join the party”.

