Agartala: Tripura Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a joint operation seized and destroyed 'ganja' (cannabis) worth Rs 9 lakh in two separate locations under the Teliamura sub-division of Tripura’s Khowai district on Sunday.

The traffic unit of Tripura police under Teliamura Sub-division of Tripura’s Khowai district, on a tip-off, searched a 10-wheeler freight lorry numbered WB 23 C 1597 and recovered 150 kg of ganja. The market value of the recovered cannabis is said to be around Rs 6 lakh.

As per the information, on Sunday morning near the Hawaibari Naka Point area under the Teliamura police station traffic personnel were conducting checking.

On a tip-off, the police team started checking around 9 am on Sunday in the Hawaibari Naka Point area under the Teliamura Police station. A truck that was coming from the Agartala side was signaled to stop, after which the police team searched the vehicle and recovered 15 packets in which 150 kgs of illegal dried cannabis, were found in a hidden cabinet of the truck.

The lorry driver was identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of West Bengal, who got arrested, and Rs 42,060 cash was also recovered from him.

Upon receiving the information, DSP Bikramjit Shukla Das of Khowai District Traffic Police rushed to the spot and instructed the police team for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in the deep forest of the Keralong area of Baramura hill under Teliamura police station, about 2000 cannabis plants were destroyed. The market value of the destroyed cannabis is estimated to be more than Rs 3 lakh. Tripura Police and the 81st Battalion of CRPF forces conducted the operation in the deep forest of Baramura hills.



Read: AP Special Enforcement Bureau seizes 633 kg of cannabis per day