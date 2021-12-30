Andhra Pradesh: In an Annual Crime Report-2021 released by the SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal on Wednesday, it has been reported that an average of 633 kg of cannabis is seized per day in Andhra Pradesh state. In this accordance, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials have seized 2,31,174 kg of cannabis since January this year. It also reported that cannabis worth RS. 19.25 crore is being seized per month.

In the report released, Vineet said, "As part of the ‘Operation’ transformation, 7,375.10 acres of cannabis crop were destroyed in 299 villages from October to Wednesday(29-12-21)this year. Its market value is Rs 9,034.49 crore."

AP Special Enforcement Bureau seizes 633 kg of cannabis per day

Following the destruction, he stated that it is expected to reduce the supply of cannabis in the coming days.

"A total of 1,05,689 cases of alcohol, sand smuggling, Natusara production, drug supply and consumption have been registered this year and 1,46,217 people have been arrested," Vineet added.

