New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the repeal of three farm laws which has seen more than a year long protest by some farmer’s organizations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the government’s intent to repeal them on November 19, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak.

Today, the Union cabinet chaired by him approved the decision and now the government will complete the legislative process in the upcoming winter session of Parliament beginning on November 29.

Food support extended by 4 months

In another major decision, the Cabinet also approved the proposal to extend the subsidized food programme known as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) for another four months.

This is the fifth phase of the food support programme announced by the government in April last year to support the poor people during the Covid period.

The fifth phase of PMKAY would begin in December this year after the completion of the fourth phase in this month and will be in operation till March next year. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the fifth phase would entail an estimated subsidy of over Rs 53,344 crores.

The total outgo of the foodgrain in the fifth phase is expected to 163 lakh tonnes.

Under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, the Centre provides five kilogram food grain per person per month completely free of cost to the beneficiaries. It benefits 80 crore people, nearly two-third of the country’s population.

The programme benefits all the eligible citizens covered under the National Food Security Act, Antodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households, including those covered under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Also Read: Centre completes formalities to repeal farm laws