New Delhi: The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed all legal formalities to repeal the three Farm Laws, Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed media in a press conference here in the capital.

The minister said that the laws will be repealed during the upcoming winter session of Parliament. It will be our priority to take back these three laws, Thakur said during the press meet.

Prime Minister Modi had, on Friday, announced that the union government will repeal the three farm laws and bring the necessary bills in the winter session of the Parliament.

The 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' is listed to be taken up in the legislative business on the first day of the parliamentary session that will commence on November 29.

Farmers across the country have been protesting against the implementation of the three farm laws since they were passed into laws in 2020.

Also read: Govt to repeal all three farm laws, PM Narendra Modi tells nation