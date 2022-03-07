Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati appealed people to cast their precious votes for BSP candidates as the state witnessed its seventh and final phase of assembly elections on Monday. In her series of tweets, Mayawati asked people to vote for the party which "protects everyone's interest".

"Massive participation of voters is necessary in the 7th and final phase of voting today in 54 assembly seats of 9 districts of Purvanchal in UP, so that your tried-and-tested BSP government dedicated to the public interest and public welfare, free from deceit and misrepresentation by the power of your vote, will be formed here. Only in which everyone's interest is protected," she said.

"Also, to get rid of the casteist, communal, narrow, hateful and arrogant thinking government, in whose mill the people of UP have been grinding for the last 10 years and waiting for 'Acche Din', sometimes SP and sometimes BJP. But trusting unnecessarily. Trust only on BSP is justified," she added.

The BSP chief said her party's "excellent record of 'Baate Kum Aur Kaam Zyaada' of the last four reigns in UP is in front of the public with direct evidence". "That is why there is an appeal to the entire society to continue the sincere effort to make a better UP with the resolve of 'Har polling booth ko jeetana hai, BSP should be brought to power'," she said.