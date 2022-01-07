Malkangiri (Odisha): The newly established Company Operating Base (COB) of Border Security Force (BSF) in Ghanabera recovered a Naxal dump along with 5 IEDs and other related items in Odisha's Malkangiri on Friday.

The Bomb Disposal Squad has cordoned the area and destroyed the IEDs in situ, SHQ BSF Malkangiri informed.

The BSF, in a press release, said, "On January 7, afternoon, Operation Team of newly established COB Ghanabeda/09 Bn recovered a Maoist dump along with five IEDs and other Maoist related items near village Korhigandi, in Swabhimaan Anchal, Malkangiri, a bordering village in Andhra Pradesh -Odisha."

ANI

Also Read: Security forces detect, defuse 5kg IED at Pulwama in Jammu Kashmir