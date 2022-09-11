Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): The Border Security Force in Rajasthan have arrested an intruder at Kohli post in Kesari Singhpur police station area in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. BSF and other security agencies are interrogating the arrested youth.

As per the details received from the ground, BSF personnel were patrolling the border’s Kohli check post near village One X in Kesari Singhpur area. During this, a person from the Pakistan side tried to cross the zero line. BSF jawans signalled him to stop, but he did not obey. He was arrested by BSF jawans after crossing the zero line. The infiltrator has been identified as Liaquat Ali.

Earlier, another youth Rizwan Ashraf was also caught on the Ganganagar border with Pakistan. During interrogation, he said he was a resident of Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab province of Pakistan and had come to India with the intention of killing Nupur Sharma.