Tarn Taran Sahib: In an unfortunate incident, Sneha, a 21-year-old newlywed bride, was stabbed to death by her brother Rohit and cousin Amar on Friday after she married her lover against their wishes. The deceased has been identified as Sneha, a resident of Patti.

As per reports, Sneha’s parents, especially her brother, were allegedly unhappy with Sneha getting married to Rajan Joshi. The bride's family has been threatening the newlywed couple while earlier, the mother and sister of the bride attacked her on the road.

Brothers and relatives of the newlywed bride called her outside her house at around 8 pm and suddenly murdered her with sharp weapons on Friday. Despite her husband Rajan Joshi claiming that they got legally married under High-court's approval and got police security as well.

Confirming the incident, SI Baljinder Singh, chief officer of City Patti police station, said, "A case under Section 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. Although we haven't arrested the accused yet, we will soon nab them."