Hyderabad: Police arrested four accused while two are still absconding in Friday's honour killing case in Begum Bazaar. Neeraj P, a businessman, who had married the woman outside his caste last year against her family's wishes, was stabbed to death at Begum Bazaar in public view on Friday night, allegedly by five persons. His wife alleged that her brother and other family members were behind the murder. However, the woman's kin denied the allegations claiming Neeraj was killed by somebody else.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) D Joel Davis on Saturday said six persons had attacked the man and four of them have been apprehended and two were absconding. Of the four arrested, one is a minor, the DCP said. "Prima facie, we came to know that two of them are close relatives. The four arrested are being questioned," he said. Neeraj's wife told that her family members were responsible for the killing and that all five killers should be hanged.

"My family members had earlier threatened me and my husband of dire consequences in view of our love marriage. I want justice," she said adding they had also approached the police regarding a threat to their lives. However, the woman's mother said it was only after her daughter got married to Neeraj that they came to know about their love affair.

"We don't know, who killed Neeraj. No one from our house is behind this murder," the woman's mother and other family members said. Locals took out a rally in the area raising slogans demanding that the killers be hanged even as most of the shops in Begum Bazaar market remained shut in protest against the killing. The couple has a two-month-old baby.

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Saturday called for a report from the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police by June 30 over the man's murder. The Commission on its own took cognisance of media reports about the brutal murder, an official release said. Neeraj's death comes close on the heels of B Nagaraju (25), who was killed in public view here on May 4, allegedly by his Muslim wife's brother and another person in a case of suspected honour killing.

