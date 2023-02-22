Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bombay High Court has dismissed a PIL against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court.

While rejecting the PIL filed by the Bombay Lawyers Association, Bombay HC observed, "The learned Additional Solicitor General has referred to some of the statements made by Respondent Nos 1 and 2, wherein it has been said that the Government has never undermined the authority of the judiciary and its independence will always remain untouched and promoted and they respect the ideals of the Constitution."

The court further said, "Respondent No 1 has also made a statement that he has the highest respect for the judiciary and is committed to the Constitution of India. The constitutional authorities cannot be removed in the manner as suggested by the Petitioner. Fair criticism of the judgment is permissible. It is no doubt, the fundamental duty of every citizen to abide by the Constitution. Majesty of law has to be respected."

The HC said the credibility of the Supreme Court of India is sky-high. It cannot be eroded or impinged by the statements of individuals. The Constitution of India is supreme and sacrosanct. Every citizen of India is bound by the Constitution and is expected to abide by the constitutional values, the HC Bench said. The constitutional institutions, the court said are to be respected by all, including constitutional authorities and persons holding constitutional posts. (ANI)

