New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Cambodia ahead of the ASEAN ministerial meeting on Thursday, said that New Delhi is among Washington's "closest partners". Both Antony Blinken and Jaishankar are in Cambodia to attend the ASEAN ministerial meeting.

In a statement issued by the Department of State, Antony Blinken said that it is an opportunity for both the leaders to compare notes on various mutual interest areas including the free and open Indo-Pacific and Sri Lanka crisis. "Taking part in the ASEAN meetings is the opportunity for us to get together and compare notes with our closest partners, starting with my longtime friend, Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar," Antony Blinken said in the statement.

"A warm conversation to start meetings on the sidelines of ASEAN Ministerial in Phnom Penh. Discussed the ever-strengthening India-US relationship and the global situation with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken", tweeted EAM Jaishankar after the meeting. Both the leaders also discussed the implications of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and Sri Lanka’s economic and political situation.

Blinken mentioned the situation in Sri Lanka, and Myanmar during the meeting with EAM Jaishankar while adding that they "have some immediate challenges that we are both concerned about".

India's external affairs minister also met Australian foreign minister Senator Penny Wong on the sidelines of the India-ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Cambodia. Both the leaders took positive note of the progress in the bilateral relations and exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues. Blinken and Jaishankar are in Cambodia to attend the ASEAN minister meeting.