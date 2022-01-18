New Delhi: Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the names of two more candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election. With this, a total of 109 candidates have been declared by the saffron party. The new candidates Chattarpal Singh has been fielded from Baheri, while Bahronlal Maurya will contest from Bhojipura.

Senior BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, held meetings at the party headquarters in Delhi to decide the names of candidates for the second and third phase and to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement with BJP's allies. BJP on Saturday announced the names of candidates for the first and second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party has fielded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur instead of Ayodhya.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been fielded from the Sirathu seat in Prayagraj. Adityanath and Maurya are currently members of the state's Legislative Council.

