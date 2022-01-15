New Delhi: BJP on Saturday announced candidates for the first and second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur and not Ayodhya.

Out of the 58 seats which will go to the polls in the first phase, BJP announced candidates for 57 seats. Candidates were also announced for the 55 seats which will go to the polls in the second phase.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Maurya has been fielded from Sirathu in Prayagraj. Shrikant Sharma has been fielded from Mathura while Mriganka Singh has been fielded from Mathura.

Out of 83 sitting MLAs, 63 were given tickets while the rest are new faces.