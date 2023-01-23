Jaipur: BJP national president JP Nadda's second son Harish Nadda will be tying the knot in Rajasthan on January 25. The royal marriage procession will take place in Rajmahal Palace in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Preparations for the royal wedding are in full swing.

Currently, the BJP national president is on a three-day visit to Rajasthan. After the BJP working committee meeting on the evening of January 23, Nadda will join his family in Jaipur for the marriage ceremony. On January 26, the family will leave for their Delhi house along with the bride.

Nadda's elder daughter-in-law is from Rajasthan. Nadda's soon-to-be daughter-in-law Riddhi Sharma is the daughter of Ramakant Sharma, a hotelier in Jaipur. The wedding will follow both Himachali and Rajasthani rituals. The Nadda family will host two separate parties in Jaipur and Delhi for the guests.

Many political stalwarts are expected to grace the occasion with dignitaries from the political circle from Delhi, Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh and others. In view of the VVIP crowd, the police administration has also made elaborate security arrangements. However, very select guests have been invited to the wedding.

The wedding ceremonies will be held on January 24 and 25. The royal wedding will take place on January 25 after 7 pm. The BJP leader has a special connection with Rajasthan as his first daughter-in-law is also from the same state. In February 2020, JP Nadda's elder son Girish Nadda got married to Hanumangarh-based businessman Ajay Jani's daughter Prachi. The wedding took place in Gulab Bagh Palace in Pushkar with Himachali and Rajasthani customs.

Also read: SidKiara to get married on Feb 6 in Jaisalmer?