Shimla: BJP National President J P Nadda Monday held a roadshow to campaign in favor of BJP candidate Kaul Singh Negi in Shimla's Rampur. The roadshow was part of the BJP's state-wide 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' to connect with the people of the state. Nadda, during the rally, applauded BJP's double-engine government and also slammed the Congress party.

Nadda said, "The Congress government constantly tried to mislead the common people. In Himachal, there is an attempt to ask for votes in the name of the family. This mentality tells that the candidate is supported by crutches. They are not worried about the development of the state, they are only worried about themselves."

Nadda also said that the schemes introduced by BJP have contributed to the state's development and to the well-being of the common people. Himachal's Jairam-led government has provided health coverage to the people of Himachal under the Ayushman HM Yojana. Nadda also said that BJP has already applied for four loans for the development and installing tunnels in the state.

To pay respect to women of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided facilities through Izzat Ghar and Ujjwala Yojana schemes. By the Himachal Grihani Suvidha Yojana in the state, there is no house in Himachal today, where food is cooked using country Owen, said JP Nadda.

Subsequently, Nadda also highlighted that India secured the second rank in mobile manufacturing, India ranks second in steel production and fifth in solar energy production. When the globe is disoriented by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has surpassed Britain and secured the fifth rank in the world's economy.