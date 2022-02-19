Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh): BJP MP Vinod Sonkar has stirred up a hornet's nest by making unsavoury remarks against Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav in Chitrakoot's Rajapur. In his address, he called Akhilesh Yadav "a rapist". He said that Akhilesh Yadav is neither a socialist nor an 'Ambedkarite', he is only a 'Namazwadi'. The BJP MP did not stop there, he stated further that these people are purely "casteist, familyist, corrupt, namazist and rapist."

BJP MP Vinod Sonkar had reached Rajapur in Manikpur Assembly (237) constituency in Uttar Pradesh to address the street meeting of Apna Dal, an ally of BJP. During this, he made this controversial statement while targeting the Samajwadi Party. He even called Akhilesh Yadav "a rapist in order to show the opposition down and tell the BJP is good."

Addressing the gathering, he started his remarks "with racism went all the way to rape." After the video of Vinod Sonkar went viral, there has been uproar among the opposition parties. At the same time, all the leaders of Apna Dal, including former BJP MP Ramesh Chandra Dwivedi, were also present at the meeting when the BJP MP made the derogatory remarks.