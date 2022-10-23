Shimla: To get rid of internal disputes over the distribution of seats, the Himachal BJP state unit held an 'internal voting' to decide on candidates for the upcoming elections. As per party sources, the opinion of a section of party workers was sought before selecting candidates for the polls and the party termed this newly discovered formula as "Karyakarta Rai-shumari".

To get the voting done ballot boxes were airlifted to all four parliamentary constituencies of Shimla, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Mandi from Delhi and later brought back for counting. BJP state office bearers, district, divisional office bearers, chairman, vice chairman, president of frontier organizations, general secretaries, and winning candidates of Panchayati Raj institutions also participated in the exercise that commenced on 16th October.

Around 900 office bearers in each parliamentary constituency and 3000 across the state voted for the selection of potential candidates. Himachal Pradesh has 68-member State Assembly, which is slated to go to polls on November 12. The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25 and the scrutiny of papers will be done on October 27. The last date for the withdrawal of papers is October 29. The counting will take place on December 8.