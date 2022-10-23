Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): Amid preparation for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, young Tibetans living as refugees in Dharamsala will now be able to cast their vote. A total of 720 young Tibetans are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming assembly elections in Dharamsala in 18 constituencies.

The majority of eligible Tibetans are allotted polling stations 2 and 3 in Bhagsunag. The Tibetan voters have been included in the voters list mainly in three assembly constituencies Dharamsala, Palampur, and Baijnath in district Kangra, which belongs to the city of Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama.

Dharamshala SDM Shilpi Beakta, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said "The eligible voters have been identified by the government under two aspects such as Tibetans born in India after June 1, 1986, who can cast their votes, and those Tibetans whose parents have taken Indian citizenship and were born between June 1, 1986, and January 1, 2003."

Also read: Congress releases list of star campaigners for Himachal polls

"At the same time, Tibetan youth are showing enthusiasm to cast their vote. Tibetan youth who were born in this country will play an important role in the elections. To date, 9147 Tibetan people are living in district Kangra of which 5689 are males and 3458 are females. Among them, over 720 Tibetans will cast their vote in the polling booth to be set up in Mcleodganj. While Tibetans living in Siddhbari will exercise their vote in the Siddhbari polling booth." added SDM

The SDM appealed to all Tibetans through Tibetan Settlement Officer and said that all Tibetans who are eligible to vote, must exercise their voting rights on 12 November.

At the same time, Tenzin Dolma, a member of the Tibetan Parliament's Exile, said that the participation of Tibetans in the elections has always been there and will continue in the future as well. Soon the young Tibetans will also participate in the elections and the enthusiasm among the Tibetan youth regarding the elections to be held in India has increased a lot, said Tenzin.