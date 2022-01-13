Kolkata: In the midst of infighting in Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party, the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday welcomed dialogue, saying if those within party ranks who are displeased, can share their grievances with him.

While rebel leaders in BJP's West Bengal unit, who are unhappy over the reshuffle at all levels, have been holding internal meetings among themselves and have chosen to reach out to the central leadership.

As per information, they will be going to New Delhi where they will hold meetings with the party's national president, JP Nadda and the party's national general secretary (organization), BL Santosh.

Majumdar, however, has already offered to hold talks with the rebel leaders.

"If they tell me about their grievances, I can convey the same to the central leadership. If they want, they can still talk to them," Majumdar told his confidants in the party.

As per sources, he told his confidants in the party that the rebel leaders who are holding meetings among themselves are reluctant to talk to him.

Recently, BJP has reshuffled its state committee and in that process senior leaders like former state president Pratap Bandopadhya and former state general secretary Sayantan Basu were replaced.

Later, the rebels held a secretary meeting against the current leadership.

On Saturday, the faction is expected to hold yet another meeting in Kolkata, with Union minister and party MP from West Bengal, Shantanu Thakur, expected to be present at the meeting.

Pratap Bandopadhyay told ETV Bharat that they will express their grievances in writing to the central leadership.

"We have already conveyed the same to the state leadership. Because of our long struggle the party reached this position in West Bengal. But now we are sidelined in the party. Hence we are taking decisions on our own," he said.