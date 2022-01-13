Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): Hariom Yadav, a relative of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who defected from Samajwadi Party (SP) to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, claimed victory for BJP in Firozabad constituency. After returning to his residence late Wednesday night, Hariom, Samajwadi Party MLA from Sirsaganj seat in Firozabad, said, "No one listens to his views in the SP. Even the party president Akhilesh Yadav was not paying attention to his words. That's why I decided to quit the party."

"BJP has given me respect. This is the reason that I joined the party. I will do every bit for ensuring victory of BJP in UP assembly elections. The party will win all the five seats in Firozabad constituency."

Ahead of the assembly polls, defection of politicians has picked up pace in the state. Besides, Hariom Yadav, two Cabinet ministers and Dalit leaders in Yogi Adityanath government, Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan left the party recently, citing that no was paying attention to the 'marginalised sections' voice in the BJP.'

Also Read: UP polls: Maurya to join Samajwadi Party on Friday

Hariom Yadav was formally offered the membership of BJP in the presence of UP party president Swatantra Dev Singh and two Deputy Chief Ministers in Yogi Adityanath government, Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya. Hariom has a firm grip over his constituency which is said to be a 'Yadav bastion' and he won elections thrice from the area.

In 2002, Hariom Yadav fought election on Samajwadi ticket from Shikohabad seat and won the election. Whereas, in 2012 and 2017 he stood victorious from Sirsaganj seat. In 2017, he was successful in neutralising 'Modi wave', to win election in favour of Samajwadi Party. Out of five seats, Samajwadi Party was then able to retain only its Sirsaganj seat.

Also Read: SP: People consider Samajwadi Party as alternative to BJP, says Akhilesh