Mumbai: Despite the recent political drama in Maharashtra, the political rivals Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Congress Party (NCP) in the state have joined hands to contest the upcoming Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) elections. BJP's Mumbai Chief Ashish Shelar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar together filed their nominations for the elections on Monday. The election, which is experiencing a drastic turn with these nominations, is scheduled to be held on October 20 this year.

While Shelar will contest for the post of the MCA president, Amol Kale -- a close associate of opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis -- shall be contesting for the post of the Vice-President. Some other prominent names from the parties to have entered the MCA elections fray are a former minister in Maha Vikas Aghadi Jitendra Awhad and the personal assistant to former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Milind Narvekar. Moreover, Vihang Sarnaik, the son of Pratap Sarnaik -- a key MLA from the Eknath Shinde faction -- shall also be contesting the elections.

While the alliance has added a new dynamic to the political air in Maharashtra, sports lovers in the country have registered mixed responses. While some are happy with the alliance, others have expressed disappointment over the political interference in the sports arena.