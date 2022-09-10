Patna: Tension prevailed in Bihar capital Patna after police used mild force on supporters of former RJD MLC Anwar Ahmed's son, Asfar Ahmed, who was arrested for allegedly threatening and abusing cops at the Pirbahor police station on Friday night. It is learned that Asfar visited the police station and started pressuring the police to release a shopkeeper detained by the police over suspicion of attacking cops earlier on Thursday near Sabzibagh Dental College.

A total of 11 people have been arrested by the police in the case. The DSP Ashok Prasad and the SHO of the concerned police station later detained a the shopkeeper on the basis of suspicion and took him to the police station. After this, the local ward councilor Asfar Ahmed reached the police station from the possession. The DSP alleged that Asfar entered the police station and threatened to release the arrested accused.

“He said that if his man is not released, he will give another color to this whole matter by mobilizing the people of the area,” the DSP said. Later the police took Asfar into custody. The DSP said the ward councilor, who created a ruckus in the police station, tore his own cloth in the police station and tried to blame it on the police. However, this attempt of Asfar has been captured in the CCTV installed in the police station, he added.

Hearing about Asfar's detention, his supporters thronged Ashok Rajpath in front of the police station and created a ruckus and blocked the road demanding release of Asfar and the shopkeeper. His father Anwar too reached the police station. The police used mild force to disperse the miscreants with cops from five police stations camping at the spot till late night.

Meanwhile Asfar denied allegations of misconduct at the police station. “I am a public servant and will always be. Wrong is always wrong. I have always fought for the public and will continue to fight. All the allegations against me are baseless,” he said. His father Anwar too denied the allegations.