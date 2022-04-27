Patna: While several BJP-ruled states are planning to impose the contentious Uniform Civil Code, the division in the Bihar NDA over the issue is writ large with both JDU and BJP leaders singing different tunes.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier categorically stated that there was no need for a Uniform Civil Code in the state. However, union minister Giriraj Singh recently stressed that UCC was the need of the hour. BJP's insistence on enforcing the code will make JDU uncomfortable as the alliance partner has already been demanding caste-based census and special category status for Bihar.

In the past, JDU has gone against population control policy as well. The latest political development over UCC will further sour the relations between JDU and BJP in days to come. This is not the first time Nitish's JDU and BJP have different takes on crucial matters. In the past, JDU showed its reservation over contentious topics like triple talaq and NRC.

Interestingly, Giriraj 's statement surfaced a day after Nitish attended the Iftar party hosted by Lalu Prasad's younger son Tejashwi Yadav at their residence last Friday. JDU parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha vehemently opposed UCC claiming that everything was going well under the leadership of Nitish Kumar so there was no need of implementing the same in Bihar.

“It is not necessary that every decision of the alliance partner would be implemented in the state. Every political party has their own agenda and there are certain agenda which does not match with the BJP. Our party cannot compromise with the principle and ideology," asserted Kushwaha. Even senior JDU leader and education minister, Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that JDU was "not scared" of BJP on the issue of UCC and the party will take their own stand when it would come on the proper platform.

BJP leaders have been demanding to implement UCC in all those states ruled by the NDA. Even former deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks over implementing UCC in BJP-ruled states. However, later Modi took a U-turn from his stand and said his remark was not meant for Bihar.

As for BJP leaders, they claim they are fulfilling the promises the party had promised during the last Lok Sabha polls. Be it the issue of Ram Mandir, Triple Talaq, NRC, population control policy, Article 370 or UCC, the saffron party seems firm on these issues. BJP minister in Nitish's cabinet, Ram Surat Rai said, “Uniform Civil Code is in the interest of all people and it should be implemented in Bihar as well. Even the opposition should support us.”

Another BJP minister, Jivesh Mishra said Kushwaha's remark did not carry any meaning for him signifying how head-on the party was when it comes to implementing the UCC. "Uniform Civil Code is the demand and need of the country and it should be implemented in Bihar as well. What Kushwaha is saying does not make any impact on us and it may be his personal view. Nitish Kumar is not his chief minister, he is leading the NDA and is the Chief Minister of Bihar," Mishra said.

Although, for now, JDU is opposing the implementation of the UCC in Bihar, Nitish has a history of surrendering in front of BJP. Contentious issues like Article 370, Triple Talaq and Citizenship Bill are some of the instances. In 2017, Nitish had written a letter to the Law commission not to impose UCC in a hurry. In the letter, the Bihar Chief Minister had said that the Code should not be imposed without the concurrence of various religious groups, especially minorities. He had also written that UCC was not a political instrumentality to be hurriedly imposed.

However, BJP was exactly doing the same trying to hurriedly enforce the Code without any concurrence. Asked why the party was in a rush to implement the UCC, BJP OBC Morcha national general secretary cum spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said, “It is not the matter of Bihar but BJP believes that Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in India, in all the states. When the situation is conducive we will surely implement it. There is no deliberation but the opposition parties should open their minds to discuss this crucial agenda and try to create a consensus.”

The opposition, however, reacted sharply to the issue alleging that RSS was keen to implement its own agenda by implementing the UCC. Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee member and spokesperson of the party, Kuntal Krishna said, “This is just a political gimmick by RSS to polarize the country politically on communal lines and ensure that this polarization is in favour of the BJP. Whenever and wherever there are elections, the BJP would take up this issue. This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with accordingly."

Leader of opposition in Bihar legislative assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said, “Whenever this UCC would be brought in the Parliament, we will oppose it because RSS wants to implement their own agenda with the implementation of Uniform Civil Code. The county is being run from Nagpur.” Political expert Dr Sanjay Kumar, on other hand, opined that the debate will not make much difference in the politics of Bihar and ultimately Nitish will accept the way he accepted other bills in the past.

“JDU leaders are only issuing political statements over the issue of UCC. BJP is a bigger party and the centre will implement (UCC) whenever they feel so. JDU leaders including Nitish will not do anything except accept it the way he accepted other contentious bills in the past," Sanjay stressed.

