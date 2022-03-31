Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his willingness to go to Rajya Sabha. If it happens, he will become the fourth politician from the state to be a member of all four houses after Lalu Prasad, Sushil Modi and Nagmani Kushwaha. All three, Sushil, Lalu and Nagmani, have been the members of Bihar legislative Assembly, Bihar Legislative Council, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Nitish's statement has triggered the speculation in Bihar's political corridors that he might shift to the national capital in days to come as the post of Vice President will fall vacant in the next few months. The statement is also seen as a result of bitter relations between JDU and BJP in Bihar. The CM made the statement during a talk with the journalists in his official chamber at Bihar legislative assembly recently. The question was asked related to contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Nalanda as Nitish was touring it a lot and earlier as well he had been MP from Barh which falls under his home district.

Nitish did not show any interest in Lok Sabha but when asked about Rajya Sabha, his eyes lit up. "I don't mind going to Rajya Sabha but at present, I have the responsibility of CM, though I have been in this post for the past 16 years," he said hinting that he was seriously aiming for some space in national politics.

For the past many days there have been many ups and downs in Bihar politics but one which has remained the eye of the storm is the animosity between JDU and BJP leaders. On many occasions, JDU attacked the BJP leadership and the saffron party did the same to JDU. It is a fact that Nitish is not the same Nitish that he used to be during his first tenure in NDA. He was calling the shots and it was his say in most of the decisions. BJP always played the role of a second fiddle but ever since JDU's numbers have come down, the body language of BJP leaders has completely changed.

After three MLAs of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) joined BJP, the saffron party has become the single largest party in the assembly with 77 MLAs followed by RJD with 75 and JDU with 45 MLAs. Time and again, the BJP leaders have raised questions about the leadership of Nitish Kumar and a few leaders went on to say that time had come that someone from the BJP should replace him as Bihar CM.

In fact, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal had made the veiled attack on JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh when the latter had attacked BJP on several issues. Jaiswal went on to say that Lalan's remark could cost the chair of CM as well. A few days back, BJP MP Cheddi Paswan had issued the statement that Nitish should share the post of CM with the BJP for an equal period. Most recently, BJP MLA Vinay Bihari said that there should be a CM from BJP as they have become the biggest party now.

The continuous tussle between the JDU and BJP in Bihar and the talk of changing the CM has gained momentum. As per sources, the BJP is seriously mulling the proposition to have their own man as CM and has even discussed BJP MP Nityanand Rai's name as the one to replace Nitish. Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad's name is also making the rounds.

There are also speculations of Nitish being projected as the candidate by the proposed opposition front for the upcoming Presidential elections to be held in July this year. With the talk of Nitish going to Rajya Sabha, it is believed that Bihar CM is mentally prepared to shift to the national capital but with substantial quid-pro-quo. Once he becomes Vice-president, he automatically becomes the chairman of Rajya Sabha as well. BJP has welcomed the CM's 'desire', however, JDU leaders term it as a rumour.

BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur said that BJP will fulfil his dream of going to Rajya Sabha however, the final call will be taken by the BJP high command. “He is a visionary leader and he has proved himself by his duties. If Delhi decides to send him to Rajya Sabha then we don't have any problem with it," Thakur said.

Pawan Kumar Jaiswal, another BJP MLA from Dhaka assembly constituency said that Nitish has been in all the houses except Rajya Sabha and if he wishes to go there, "we will welcome him". Pawan also said that Nitish was "a strong leader who has proven himself with his leadership ability".

Former CM Rabri Devi on other hand made a sarcastic remark about Nitish going to Rajya Sabha. “He should go to Rajya Sabha, who will stop, everybody wants him to go out of Bihar. It's really good that he will become Vice-president," Rabri asserted. Another RJD leader MLA from the Mahua assembly seat, Mukesh Raushan attacked Nitish and alleged that the latter has ditched all the parties and "BJP will not leave Nitish until they finish him".

JDU leaders, however, refrained from speaking anything on Nitish's Rajya Sabha sojourn. “I have not heard such a thing but if he has given his personal opinion, the party does not have any problem with it. However, I am not authorised to speak on this issue," said JDU leader and rural development minister Shravan Kumar. Congress, on the other hand, wants Nitish to join the grand alliance "instead of being humiliated by PM Narendra Modi".

Political expert Dr Sanjay Kumar opined that there was a strong message behind Nitish's statement and one should not take it lightly. "Nitish is a seasoned and mature leader and one should not take his statement lightly. If he gets an offer from NDA to become the Vice President then the path to achieve that post goes through Rajya Sabha only. However, this will only happen if he decides to leave the post of CM. Nobody can force him,” Sanjay said.

